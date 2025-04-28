Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese's return to college for WNBA preseason games to be shown on national TV

The other game that will be nationally televised will be when Dallas plays Las Vegas at Notre Dame in the first game of the ION doubleheader Friday. Three former Irish stars — Dallas' Arike Ogunbowale and Las Vegas' Jewell Loyd and Jackie Young — are coming back to campus. The game also will mark the debut of Paige Bueckers, the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft two weeks ago.