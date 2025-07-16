Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever beat the Sun as the WNBA shows off its star in Boston

BOSTON — Caitlin Clark struggled in her first-ever visit to Boston — a performance that didn't seem to spoil the mood of the fans who filled TD Garden on Tuesday night for a rare WNBA game in the home of the Celtics and Bruins.
Instead of Lucky the Leprechaun and the Boston Celtics' iconic parquet, the Garden floor featured the logos of the WNBA and Connecticut Suns — the league's only New England team — as they hosted a game in Boston for the second year in a row.
Both have been sellouts of 19,156 — the biggest crowds to see a basketball game in the building's history. And this year, it was the visiting Indiana Fever and their breakout star that most of them were there to see.
''It's a great opportunity for people in the city, or fans around the area, to come and support a team here,'' Clark said before the game. ''You don't take these opportunities for granted. It's always fun to go to a new arena in a new place and enjoy it.''
Fans wearing Clark's No. 22 crowded toward the court before the game trying to get her autograph, waving her jersey or homemade signs begging for a selfie. Among those in attendance were Celtics Jaylen Brown and Georges Niang, Bruins Jeremy Swayman and Mason Lohrei, Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey.
Clark scored 14 points on 4 for 14 shooting, adding seven assists and eight rebounds for the Fever, who pulled away in the fourth quarter to win 85-77. She committed one of her five turnovers on the Fever's first possession and another when she stepped on the sideline at the end of the third quarter — guarded too closely to launch one of her logo 3-pointers.
She went 1 for 7 from beyond the arc and did not connect on a 3 until she gave the Fever an 80-71 lead with three minutes left — their biggest lead of the game.
Natasha Howard scored 18 points with 13 rebounds for Indiana. Tina Charles had 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Sun, who beat the Los Angeles Sparks in Boston in front of a sold-out crowd last year but have stumbled to a 3-19 record this season — the worst in the league.