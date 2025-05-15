Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever draw heavy betting action as WNBA season prepares to open

LAS VEGAS — Caitlin Clark's star power and the Indiana Fever's offseason moves to bolster an already competitive roster around her is drawing strong betting interest.
That was not exactly a revelation to BetMGM Sportsbook sports trader Hannah Luther.
But to the level that money has come in on Clark and the Fever? Luther was surprised, but she gets it.
''They're more of a top contender this year," she said. ''I think last season I didn't see the Fever as too much of a threat. We lowered our odds, but we were kind of happy to take money on them because we didn't really think they could beat the Liberty or the Lynx or the Aces, and I think this season we feel like there's a good possibility that they could.''
Luther said Clark was probably a top-five player at the end of her rookie season last year, and the Fever also had notable players such as Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell on a team that made the playoffs. Then in the offseason, the Fever signed DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard and hired Stephanie White as coach and Amber Cox as general manager.
The Fever are +300 at BetMGM to win the WNBA championship, behind defending champion New York at +225 and Las Vegas at +275. Minnesota, at +400, is the other notable contender.
The Liberty (+225) also are the favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Fever, Aces and Lynx next at +370 each.
''They're a lot better team,'' DraftKings race and sports operations director Johnny Avello said of the Fever. ''We had them, I think, 100-1 to win it all opening last season. They took a lot of money. This year, they're taking a lot of money again. That's the one team that most people are interested in.''