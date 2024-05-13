Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000: $1K bet offer for NBA Playoffs this week

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000 allows new customers to start with a large bet on any NBA playoff game. Sign up using our promo code STARXL1000 and start with a wager up to $1,000 on the Celtics vs. Cavaliers or Thunder vs. Mavericks.
Place a bet up to $1,000 with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. You'll be sent a bonus bet of the same amount if your first wager loses.
Take this chance to start with an aggressive bet on your favorite NBA market, such as a spread or player prop. There are two NBA matchups on Monday, as well as NHL and MLB games. Customers will have access to daily odds boosts and a great rewards program on the Caesars Sportsbook app.
New players can start with a first bet up to $1,000. If it loses, our Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000 provides a bonus bet refund.
Apply Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000 to any NBA or NHL game
The Celtics are up 2-1 on the Cavaliers. Boston is an 8.5-point favorite in Game 4, which will be in Cleveland. The late matchup will be in Dallas between the Thunder and Mavericks. Choose the game you want to bet on and browse through the different betting options. For example, you can bet on Jayson Tatum to score 30+ points or the Celtics to cover the 1st quarter spread.
NHL fans have just as many options for the two postseason games on Monday night. The Rangers can advance to the next round with a win at home over the Hurricanes. And the Avalanche will try to even up their series with the Stars.
Steps for using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code
This welcome offer is available to all new customers in eligible states. Get started today and make a large wager on any NBA or NHL game.
- Sign up using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000. Provide basic info to verify your identity, such as your full legal name, physical address and date of birth.
- Download the Caesars Sportsbook app on your iPhone or Android and allow for location technology.
- Make a deposit. Use any of the accepted payment methods, like PayPal, a debit card or online banking.
- Place a wager up to $1,000.
You'll get another chance if your opening wager loses. It can be applied to any other game throughout the week.
NBA odds boosts for May 13
Use new odds boosts every day on the Caesars app. Here are just some of the options you can find for the two NBA games on Monday. Similar options are available for the NHL and MLB.
- Darius Garland over 19.5 points and Evan Mobley over 9.5 rebounds: +350
- Derrick White and Max Strus each over 2.5 made three-pointers: +300
- Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each over 24.5 points: +175
- Donovan Mitchell and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each over 29.5 points: +225
- Kyrie Irving over 24.5 points and PJ Washington over 2.5 made three-pointers: +375
- Luka Doncic over 29.5 points and over 9.5 rebounds: +240
Commercial content for Star Tribune's Sports Betting coverage produced in partnership with XLMedia. Star Tribune's News and Opinion departments have no role in this content's creation. The Star Tribune is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. When visiting an external site, you should refer to that site's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-Gambler.