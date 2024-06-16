Caesars has an exciting welcome offer for new customers this weekend. Players who activate the Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000 unlock a $1,000 first bet on Caesars for matchups like Father's Day MLB and the final round of the U.S. Open. Tackle any game with up to a grand, and Caesars will refund a qualifying loss with a one-time bonus bet.

export const sampleFunction = props => props.isValid ? props.value : props.error;

The final 18 holes at Pinehurst will play out today as the field jockeys for a U.S. Open championship. Sunday also features several exciting MLB matchups, headlined by a rematch of Yankees-Red Sox at Fenway. Join Caesars and place a $1,000 bet on the house before exploring additional offers and money-making opportunities.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: U.S. Open, MLB $1K bet bonus

New Caesars Sportsbook customers can head into an eventful Saturday night and Sunday afternoon with a $1,000 first bet. Spend up to a grand on a moneyline, spread, over-under, player prop, or team total.

Caesars will refund a losing wager with a one-time bonus bet after a loss. This gives players two chances to win cold, hard cash instead of one.

There is no shortage of betting opportunities for prospective customers. Today also features MLB games like Yankees-Red Sox and Royals-Dodgers. Bettors can also wait until Sunday for the final round of the U.S. Open or Monday for Game 5 of Mavericks-Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Get started with Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000

Regardless of the sports bettors want action on, they must use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code STARXL1000 to sign up. Once that's done, verify all personal information and one of Caesars' legal playing areas through geolocation. Caesars offers a $1K first bet to eligible customers in AZ, CO, IA, IN, IL, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, NJ, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, and WV.

Each user must make a suitable cash deposit during registration. Caesars requires at least $10, but bettors who risk hundreds or even a grand must increase their investment. The final step is placing up to $1,000 on any sport and getting it back as a single-use bonus bet if it doesn't win.

Caesars only applies this offer after a qualifying loss. Bettors with a victorious initial wager receive every dollar of expected cash winnings.

Sunday odds boosts

New and existing Caesars customers qualify for the same in-app promos. Head to the Caesars Sportsbook app and tackle Sunday;s action with 100% SGP boosts and 50% boosts on the WNBA and College Baseball World Series.

In addition, Caesars has several pre-boosted props and parlays for upcoming events. Some of the notable odds boosts include:

Belgium win 3-1 vs. Slovakia (+1400)

Ukraine win 2-0 vs. Romani (+950)

Orioles, Braves, Nationals and Blue Jays all win (+1000)

Must be 21 or older and physically present in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. New users only. Must register using eligible promo code. First bet after registration must qualify. Max. Bonus Bet: $1,000. Bonus Bet expires 14 days after receipt. Void where prohibited. See Caesars.com/promos for full terms. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? CO, IL, KY, MD, MI, NJ, OH, TN, VA, WV, WY, KS (Affiliated with Kansas Crossing Casino), LA (Licensed through Horseshoe Bossier City and Harrah's New Orleans), ME (Licensed through the Mi'kmaq Nation, Penobscot Nation, and Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians, federally recognized tribes located in the State of Maine), NC (Licensed through Tribal Casino Gaming Enterprise), PA (Affiliated with Harrah's Philadelphia): If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or MD: visit mdgamblinghelp.org or WV: visit 1800gambler.net; AZ: Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP; IN: Call 1-800-9-WITH-IT; IA: Call 1-800-BETSOFF. ©2024, Caesars Entertainment Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.