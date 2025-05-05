Cadillac F1 makes its entrance as official team at Miami Grand Prix as questions swirl about lineup

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The new Cadillac F1 team officially announced its arrival at a glitzy South Beach extravaganza packed with industry executives and influencers and highlighted by a musical showcase from Janelle Monáe and actor Terry Crews Jr., who shared an anecdote about how he'd never been born had his father not relocated at age 20 to Flint, Michigan, in search of a job with General Motors.
A splashy video ultimately unveiled the Cadillac F1 team logo at a multimillion-dollar party jammed elbow-to-elbow in the Queen Miami Beach venue.
What wasn't revealed? Cadillac's car, a bit of a disappointment for those who expected to see all the bells and whistles at the brand launch introduction to F1's newest team.
No worries, promised the leaders of the new team: Cadillac F1 is on pace to be on the grid in 2026.
''We're building cars, we've been in the wind tunnel for a long time,'' said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, the team owner. ''Chassis has arrived, we're continuing to add (personnel) to the team, there are so many work streams that are happening all at once. But I want to make sure everybody understands just how deep the partnership is with General Motors and with Cadillac. I think that's something that really will set apart this team, this entry, on the grid.''
Cadillac will debut in 2026 with a two-car lineup that will push the F1 field to 22 cars — the first time since 2016 the grid will have more than 20 cars.
A long drive
It was a long road for Cadillac F1 to get to this point. The project started with Michael Andretti, who failed to buy Sauber in his effort to create a true American team that would feature at least one American driver. When he didn't close the Sauber deal, Andretti petitioned F1 and governing body FIA to expand the field for Andretti Global, which led to the equivalent of an IRS audit during a grueling application process.