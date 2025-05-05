Cadillac F1 makes its entrance as official team at Miami Grand Prix as questions swirl about lineup

''We're building cars, we've been in the wind tunnel for a long time,'' said Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports, the team owner. ''Chassis has arrived, we're continuing to add (personnel) to the team, there are so many work streams that are happening all at once. But I want to make sure everybody understands just how deep the partnership is with General Motors and with Cadillac. I think that's something that really will set apart this team, this entry, on the grid.''