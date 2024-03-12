DETROIT ? Cade Cunningham scored 12 of his 22 points in the first quarter to help the Detroit Pistons build a double-digit lead and he finished with eight assists in a 114-97 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Cunningham reached 1,200 points and 400 assists in his 54th game, getting those totals in a season quicker than any player in franchise history, one game faster than Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas did during the 1984-85 season.

The Pistons have won just 11 games, but they swept the three-game season series against Charlotte.

Hornets rookie Brandon Miller scored 19 points and Miles Bridges had 24, but the Flint native and former Michigan State star missed 15 of 24 shots.

Charlotte didn't have a third player with 10-plus points until early in the fourth quarter, when Grant Williams made a shot. He scored 13 in the period and finished with 22 points.

Detroit, meanwhile, had all five starters scoring in double digits through two-plus quarters.

Jalen Duren had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and Simone Fontecchio scored 17 points. Isaiah Stewart and Jaden Ivey each added 12 points.

The Hornets were without Tre Mann for a third straight game with a groin injury. Since the 23-year-old point guard was acquired from Oklahoma City, he has averaged 11.6 points and 4.7 assists in 11 games for Charlotte.

Detroit led 34-23 after the first quarter and was ahead by as much as 17 before halftime.

The Hornets went on a 15-0 run to pull within two points late in the first half before giving up five straight points to fall behind 53-46 at halftime.

Detroit restored its double-digit lead in the third quarter and entered the fourth ahead 86-67. James Wiseman helped the Pistons keep a comfortable cushion in the final quarter, scoring eight of his 10 points with some glimpses of the talent that led to Golden State drafting him No. 2 overall in 2020.

UP NEXT

Hornets: At Memphis on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Host Toronto on Wednesday night.

