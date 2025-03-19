Cactus Blossoms, Nur-D, Big Wu will headline Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo

The fourth annual Wild Nights at the Minnesota Zoo will feature prominent local musicians for five Fridays this summer.
Among the groups scheduled to appear are Davina & the Vagabonds, Nur-D and Cactus Blossoms.
Once again, two artists will each play two 45-minute sets at the amphitheater or upper plaza stage. There will an opening act for the upper plaza stage as well as a wandering musician.
The headliners are:
June 13 — Nur-D, Smells Like Nirvana
June 27 — Big Wu, Davina & the Vagabonds
July 11 — Cactus Blossoms, Bad Bad Hats
July 25 — Wookiefoot, Captain Fantastic