HOUSTON — Oswaldo Cabrera hit a tying two-run homer in the seventh, Juan Soto had a go-ahead drive for his first Yankees homer and New York rallied for the third straight game in a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Saturday night.

Anthony Volpe gave the Yankees some insurance with a home run with two outs in the eighth as they improved to 3-0 for the first time since opening the 2003 season with four wins.

Houston, which reached its seventh straight AL Championship Series last season, dropped to 0-3 for the first time since losing five straight to start the 2011 season.

Marcus Stroman (1-0) allowed four hits and three unearned runs in six innings to get the win in his Yankees' debut. Stroman, who was born and raised on Long Island, signed a $37 million, two-year contract to join the Yankees this offseason after spending the previous two seasons with the Cubs.

Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save. New York's bullpen has allowed no runs while Houston's has given up 13.

The Astros led 3-1 when Bryan Abreu made his season debut in the seventh inning after serving a two-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Texas star Adolis García in last year's AL Championship Series.

He walked Austin Wells and Cabrera sent a fastball into the second row of the seats in right field for his second homer this season.

Trent Grisham walked but was picked off. Soto drove a slider on the outside corner to left field for a 4-3 lead.

Abreu (0-1) blew four saves last season and had 24 holds

Soto, the Yankees' big offseason acquisition, is off to a great start and has six hits and three RBIs in three games and has also dazzled defensively. But overshadowing him at the plate so far early is Cabrera, who's opened the season with seven hits and six RBIs.

Houston went ahead in the second inning when Yainer Diaz reached on a throwing error by Cabrera at third, Stroman plunked José Abreu on a hand and Mauricio Dubón lined a two-run double just over Soto in right field.

Soto and Aaron Judge hit back-to-back singles with one out in the third. Soto scored on an error by first baseman José Abreu that allowed Anthony Rizzo to reach and cut the lead to 2-1.

The Astros boosted their lead to 3-1 in the fifth when the Yankees committed two errors on one play to make it 3-1.

Houston starter Hunter Brown allowed four hits and a run with five strikeouts in four innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Yankees: 3B DJ LeMahieu, who opened the season on the injured list, has a broken right foot and will be sidelined longer than originally anticipated. Manager Aaron Boone didn't give a timeline for LeMahieu's return but said he will undergo more imaging in two weeks to see how he's healing.

Astros: RHP Justin Verlander is scheduled to throw a simulated game of three innings Monday before beginning a rehabilitation assignment. The 41-year-old Verlander started the season on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder.

UP NEXT

New York RHP Clarke Schmidt opposes RHP J.P. France when the Yankees try to complete the sweep Sunday.

