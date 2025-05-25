Cabrera makes it 2 senior majors in a week, rallying past Harrington at the Senior PGA

BETHESDA, Md. — Angel Cabrera sensed his opportunity when Padraig Harrington — playing a few groups ahead — faltered on the 15th hole with a double bogey.
''I was like, ‘This is my turn,''' Cabrera said through a translator.
While Harrington was erratic down the stretch, Cabrera was steady, shooting a 3-under 69 on Sunday for a one-stroke victory in the Senior PGA Championship at Congressional. It was his second senior major in a week.
Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters champion, won the rain-delayed Regions Tradition on Monday in Alabama, which was the Argentine's first senior major. Six days later at Congressional, he trailed Harrington by two strokes after Harrington rolled in a long birdie putt on No. 14.
But Harrington double bogeyed No. 15, and Cabrera birdied that same hole a short while later to take the lead. After a bogey by Harrington on the par-4 18th, Cabrera needed only a bogey on that hole and got it.
''I feel very emotional,'' Cabrera said. ''Maybe you cannot see, but I'm very very emotional inside. Especially after all of the things that I went through.''
Cabrera spent 20 months in an Argentine prison after he was accused of making threats toward former partners. He was released on parole in August 2023 and won a PGA Tour Champions event last month before missing the cut at the Masters.
''I thought that I was going to fail, especially after being sitting without touching a club for a while,'' Cabrera said. ''I've been working very, very hard and I feel that all the hard work pays off and this is what I'm having right now.''