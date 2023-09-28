DETROIT — Miguel Cabrera hit his 511th home run to help the Detroit Tigers take a 4-0 lead over the Kansas City Royals in a game that was suspended by rain after four innings on Wednesday night.

Cabrera, who is retiring after the season ends this week, tied Mel Ott for 25th place all-time. It was Cabrera's 378th homer for Detroit, tying Norm Cash for second place in franchise history behind Al Kaline's 399.

The game, which was delayed for 80 minutes, will be resumed Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. before the scheduled series finale.

Edward Olivares doubled to start the second, but Tarik Skubal struck out the next two batters and escaped the inning. The offense quickly rewarded him, as Cabrera led off the bottom of the inning with a line drive that would have hit the out-of-town scoreboard before this season's renovations lowered the fence in right-centerfield.

Cabrera singled in the fourth - his 3,170th hit - took second on Andy Ibanez's double, and scored on Tyler Nevin's pinch-hit three-run homer.

Most of the game was played in light rain showers, but it grew heavier during the fourth inning. Crew chief Marvin Hudson called for the tarp after a lengthy attempt to get the field playable to start the fifth.

UP NEXT

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0, 2.40) will start Thursday's scheduled game against LHP Cole Ragans (7-4, 3.11).