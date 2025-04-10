Business

Cabot Creamery butter recalled over fecal bacteria contamination

A Vermont firm has recalled more than 1,700 pounds of butter because it may be contaminated with coliform, a type of bacteria found in fecal matter.

The Associated Press
April 10, 2025 at 3:15PM

Agri-Mark Inc., of Waitsfield, Vermont, recalled 189 cases of Cabot Creamery 8-ounce premium butter made with sea salt, according to a notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The butter was distributed in Arkansas, Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

The recall was issued on March 26 and is ongoing, according to the FDA. It is classified as the lowest level of recall, Class III, which means it's not likely to cause health problems in people.

Consumers should not eat or use the recalled butter, which has a best-by date of Sept. 9. It is identified as lot 090925-055, item 2038.

Agri-Mark officials said in statement that the company recovered 99.5% of the potentially contaminated lot before it was sold to consumers. The firm said that 17 packages of the butter were sold to consumers in Vermont.

Coliform bacteria are found in the environment and in the feces of all warm-blooded animals and humans. The bacteria likely will not cause illness but could indicate the presence of disease-causing germs. Agri-Mark officials said that they have ''taken the appropriate internal actions to address'' the cause.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

