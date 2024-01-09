BERLIN — A cable car crashed on Tuesday in a skiing region in western Austria, and all four people on board were seriously injured, police said.
A tree apparently fell on the cable of the Acherkogelbahn in the Hochoetz skiing area of Tyrol province, bringing down the car, the Austria Press Agency reported.
The facility was temporarily closed and people who were in other cable cars were already at its upper or lower terminals, the operator said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
As Bosnian Serbs mark controversial national day, US warns celebration amounts to 'criminal offense'
The United States on Tuesday warned that ongoing celebrations of a Bosnian Serb self-proclaimed national holiday were in violation of Bosnia's constitution and a 1995 peace agreement, and as such amounted to a criminal offense.
World
Cable car brought down by fallen tree in Austrian skiing area, injuring 4 people on board
A cable car crashed on Tuesday in a skiing region in western Austria, and all four people on board were seriously injured, police said.
World
Danish appeals court upholds guilty verdicts for 3 Iranians convicted on terror charges
A Danish appeals court on Tuesday upheld guilty verdicts for three members of an Iranian separatist group convicted of promoting terror in Iran and gathering information for an unnamed Saudi intelligence service.
World
A US citizen has been arrested in Moscow on drug charges
A U.S. citizen has been arrested on drug charges in Russia, officials said Tuesday, a move that comes amid soaring Russia-U.S. tensions over Ukraine.
World
Israel's military says no damage was caused in a strike on an army base in northern Israel
Israel's military said no damage was caused to one of its army bases in northern Israel after Hezbollah said it launched explosive drones Tuesday toward the area, while an Israeli drone strike in Lebanon killed three members of the militant group, officials said.