These 3 cabins are under $350K and 90 minutes from the Twin Cities

Minnesota has all sorts of cabins spanning from starters or fixer-uppers to turn-key ready homes. Here are three that are affordable and not too far from the metro area.

By Alex Chhith

Star Tribune

August 2, 2024 at 2:02PM
Located in Finlayson, Minn., this 1,406-square-foot cabin has a classic feel with wood paneling on the inside.

Just three weeks ago, Bob Wandberg observed a scene that proved to him once again why his two-bedroom, one-bath cabin on Spring Lake was an invaluable purchase for his family.

“We saw the best fishing off our dock. Within a minute, the bobber would go down over and over again” said the south Minneapolis resident, who bought his second home in the city of Prior Lake in the 1970s. “The [grand]kids were having so much fun, it brought tears to my eyes. You really don’t see younger kids having so much fun fishing like that.”

Lake life is one of the quintessential Minnesota themes, but it can feel unattainable to many. Within the Twin Cities, even modest houses can be millions of dollars on Lake Minnetonka or Lake Harriet. And while traveling farther out of the metro can bring prices down, hours-long car rides can be inconvenient or even dangerous if traveling during winter.

But floating on an inflatable within striking distance of the big city without being a millionaire isn’t an impossible dream. Minnesota has a lot of cabins to offer for families looking for a quiet place to spend with their loved ones, said listing agent Karen Derichs of Riverwood Realty based in Eden Valley, Minn. northwest of the cities.

“One of the beauties of having a cabin is being able to get away from the craziness of everything else,” Derichs said. “In Minnesota, all the seasons are beautiful, from enjoying ice fishing in the winter to seeing the leaves change colors in the fall, and then you can enjoy small-town [life].”

A cabin with a closer commute — like Wadenberg’s about a half hour from downtown Minneapolis — allows for friends and extended family to join in the fun. Plus, it is worth considering if the cabin is hooked up to city sewer and water or if there is a dock that requires seasonal moving.

People should pay attention to their interests when it comes to choosing where to purchase a cabin, Wandberg said. Like if seeing wildlife or escaping the city bustle is a priority, choose somewhere wooded and peaceful. In Wandberg’s case, he prioritized good ice fishing.

“My wife and I before we had children went to the cabin, too. That was a nice getaway. We liked just sitting on the end of the dock or by big windows in the cabin and reading a book,” he said. “[Buying a cabin has] got to come from the heart.”

Here are three options of affordable cabins close to the metro:

1. Make-your-own mansion starting at $300,000

Sitting at 8,304 square feet, a former supper club on the shores of Eden Lake is a real fixer-upper with potential to become a residential home, Derichs said. It is a good price considering its sheer size, coming in at about $36 per square foot.

The 1947 building sits on more than an acre of land and is a 90-minute drive northwest from downtown Minneapolis, a bit south of St. Cloud. There aren’t any bedrooms yet, but it comes with four bathrooms, including some that are multi-stalled that could be handy for big family get-togethers. There’s also a paved parking lot for 10 vehicles, and it is a short drive to small town Eden Valley.

It’s most unique feature is the deck, grandfathered in to sit closer to the water, Derichs said. Great for viewing the property’s 100 feet of lakeshore. Eden Lake, with a total shore length of 2.52 miles, has a public access for anglers and boaters, too.

“A lot of times, buyers are looking at how much of a slope there is on the beach and the distance down,” she said. “This one only has a 10- to 15-foot slope, and from there, there’s very few steps to the water.”

Karen Derichs (320-333-9922, karen.derichs@riverwoodrealty.com) and Sheri L Peterson (612-508-5599, sheri.peterson@riverwoodrealty.com) of Riverwood Realty, have the $300,000 listing.

2. Classic cabin for $350,000

Just a 90-minute drive north on I-35W is a classic cabin in Finlayson, Minn., with enough space to store all outdoor hobby equipment. The two-bedroom, one-bath house has an extra large three-car garage.

The 1,400-square-foot home, built in 2006, sits on five acres. The cabin features natural wood panels on the outside as well as on the interior ceiling and floors. Outside, it has 200 feet of shoreline off Miller lake, according to the listing. It’s a short drive from both Finlayson and Groningen.

It also has a three-season porch under the shade of dozens of trees in the backyard.

Lindsey Hasford (763-218-1347, LindseyHasford@edinarealty.com) of Edina Realty Inc has the $350,000 listing.

3. Vacation spot in neighboring Wisconsin for $199,900

At only 768 square feet, this cabin on about 0.7 acres of land is about an hour from the Twin Cities in Osceola, Wis.

The “basic home offers simple living” and has good hunting and fishing opportunities in the area, according to the listing. Situated near Paulsen Lake, a 25 acre lake,, there is a road between the home and the water. But it has the legal right to access the lake.

The home, built in 1999, has extensive gardens in the back and comes with a greenhouse as well as a painting of a tree on the garage. The property, about a 20 minute drive west of Osceola, abuts tall pines. The cabin is on less than an acre of land, but the seller can purchase one or two similar-sized lots (that cost $60,000 and $50,000, respectively) by the property to expand its footprint.

It’s also within a 30-minute drive of about 15 other lakes.

Wanda Wickenhauser (612-716-6419, wandasellsre@gmail.com) of White Oaks Real Estate has the $199,900 listing.

Alex Chhith

Reporter

Alex Chhith is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

