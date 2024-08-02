These 3 cabins are under $350K and 90 minutes from the Twin Cities

Just three weeks ago, Bob Wandberg observed a scene that proved to him once again why his two-bedroom, one-bath cabin on Spring Lake was an invaluable purchase for his family.
“We saw the best fishing off our dock. Within a minute, the bobber would go down over and over again” said the south Minneapolis resident, who bought his second home in the city of Prior Lake in the 1970s. “The [grand]kids were having so much fun, it brought tears to my eyes. You really don’t see younger kids having so much fun fishing like that.”
Lake life is one of the quintessential Minnesota themes, but it can feel unattainable to many. Within the Twin Cities, even modest houses can be millions of dollars on Lake Minnetonka or Lake Harriet. And while traveling farther out of the metro can bring prices down, hours-long car rides can be inconvenient or even dangerous if traveling during winter.
But floating on an inflatable within striking distance of the big city without being a millionaire isn’t an impossible dream. Minnesota has a lot of cabins to offer for families looking for a quiet place to spend with their loved ones, said listing agent Karen Derichs of Riverwood Realty based in Eden Valley, Minn. northwest of the cities.
“One of the beauties of having a cabin is being able to get away from the craziness of everything else,” Derichs said. “In Minnesota, all the seasons are beautiful, from enjoying ice fishing in the winter to seeing the leaves change colors in the fall, and then you can enjoy small-town [life].”
A cabin with a closer commute — like Wadenberg’s about a half hour from downtown Minneapolis — allows for friends and extended family to join in the fun. Plus, it is worth considering if the cabin is hooked up to city sewer and water or if there is a dock that requires seasonal moving.