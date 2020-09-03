Our current cottage was built in 1980 on property that has been in our family since 1854, when my ancestor, Daniel Nilson, immigrated from Sweden. He settled the entire west shore of what is now called South Lindstrom Lake.

At the turn of the 20th century, my great-grandparents and their five children operated the Squirrel Beach Summer Resort with cabins, swimming, fishing and clay tennis courts. The property was eventually divided among the children. Over the years, pieces of the property have been sold, but there are still five of us who own part of the original homestead. The original cottage on our property was my grandfather’s three-car garage. It was moved to our property and converted to a cottage in the early 1950s and later torn down. For my eighth-generation family, it’s our summer retreat and a place to spend time with family and friends making memories swimming, fishing, water skiing and playing games. It’s our piece of heaven only 50 minutes from our Minneapolis home.

I wonder if Daniel ever dreamed in 1854 that he was staking out his family’s land for generations to come.

Barbara Victor Holmquist, Minneapolis