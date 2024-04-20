NEW YORK — José Caballero hit a go-ahead double in the 10th inning and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 2-0 on Saturday.

Caballero opened the 10th by lining an 0-2 fastball from Caleb Ferguson (0-3) over center fielder Alex Verdugo to easily score automatic runner Richie Palacios. Caballero stole third and scored on a single by former Yankee Ben Rortvedt.

''I was just trying to go the other way. I wanted to knock him in,'' said Caballero, who got his first career go-ahead hit in extra innings and was given the green light to steal third. ''If I miss, I wanted to move the guy over at least.''

Jason Adam (1-0) retired Juan Soto, Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in the ninth. He got Soto to hit a fly ball to the left-field warning track and sparked some boos at Judge, who struck out for the fourth time.

''They're good hitters,'' Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. ''That's who we want facing them. I think Jason he enjoys and he embraces those big moments and you can argue the three that he went through are as good as any in baseball.''

Garrett Cleavinger pitched a 1-2-3 10th for his first major league save, completing a four-hitter and the Rays' first shutout this season. Cleavinger earned the save because Cash said struggling closer Pete Fairbanks was unavailable due to a dead arm after experiencing some stomach issues Friday.

''It's awesome, our hitters showed up when it matters most,'' Adam said. ''Top to bottom a really well-played game."

New York was blanked for the third time.

''We just didn't mount enough,'' Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

Following a pregame ceremony to honor retiring broadcaster John Sterling, the Yankees lost for the fourth time in six games as Judge struck out four times for the 10th time in his big league career.

''I've heard worse, and I'd probably be doing the same in their situation,'' Judge said.

New York starter Nestor Cortes dodged trouble through portions of his outing and allowed six hits in seven innings. The left-hander struck out a season-high nine and walked none in his second-longest outing of the season.

Tampa Bay's Zach Eflin matched Cortes, allowing three hits in six innings. Eflin gave up two hits to Soto, who is hitting .354.

''Just a lot of strikes, a lot of late movement,'' Cash said of Eflin.

Tampa Bay started an all-righty batting order against Cortes, who was aided by a strong throw from center fielder Trent Grisham to third that caught René Pinto trying to advance on Yandy Díaz's third-inning single.

STRUGGLING

New York 2B Gleyber Torres did not start for the first time this season and grounded out as a pinch hitter for the second out of the 10th. Torres is hitting .195 with no homers and two RBIs and has one hit in his last 29 plate appearances.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: OF Josh Lowe (strained right oblique) did not feel any pain after his first rehab game with Triple-A Durham Friday and was expected to play the outfield again before getting at-bats as a designated hitter Sunday. … INF Taylor Walls (right hip surgery) was transferred to the 60-day IL.. … RHP Erasmo Ramírez's contract was selected from Durham and LHP Jacob Lopez was optioned to the Bulls.

Yankees: INF Kevin Smith was outrighted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

UP NEXT

Rays RHP Aaron Civale (2-1 2.74 ERA) opposes New York RHP Luis Gil (0-1, 3.86) in Sunday afternoon's series finale.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB