Caballero's 2-run homer off Kelly in the 10th lifts Rays over Dodgers 9-8

The Rays' bottom of the lineup loaded the bases in the eighth against reliever Michael Kopech. Lowe singled, Caballero doubled and Alex Jackson walked with no outs. Yandy Diaz sacrificed into a double play, scoring Lowe. Jackson was thrown out at second when he inexplicably decided to tag and run on the fly ball to left. Brandon Lowe popped up to short to leave the Rays trailing 7-6.