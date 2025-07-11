Sports

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff transferring following tumultuous few months

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is transferring after a tumultuous few months that included being named in a civil sexual assault suit that was later dismissed.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 10:50PM

PROVO, Utah. — BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is transferring after a tumultuous few months that included being named in a civil sexual assault suit that was later dismissed.

''After a lot of prayers, reflection and conversations with those I trust, I've made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and the BYU football program,'' Retzlaff posted Friday on Instagram. ''BYU has meant more to me that just football. It's been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member and fan who's supported me along the way.''

Retzlaff reportedly faced a suspension for violating the honor code at the university, which is run by the Mormon church, after acknowledging a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.

Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season as the Cougars contended for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake avoided commenting on Retzlaff's situation at Big 12 media days earlier this week, saying it was a private matter and he shouldn't comment before Retzlaff.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff transferring following tumultuous few months

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is transferring after a tumultuous few months that included being named in a civil sexual assault suit that was later dismissed.

Sports

Holding No. 1 pick, Nationals' front-office upheaval injects even more uncertainty into MLB draft

Sports

Euro 2025: Unbeaten Spain overcomes Italy which also advances to quarterfinals