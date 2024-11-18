BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff brings touchdowns and Jewish teachings to predominantly Mormon school

BYU undergraduates must take classes about the Book of Mormon, the gospel of Jesus Christ and the faith's core belief that families can be together forever if marriages are performed in temples. Retzlaff said he was surprised to find many references to the Jewish people in the Book of Mormon. Some classmates and fans have even called him ''the chosen one,'' referring to both his success on the field and a Latter-day Saint belief that members of the Jewish faith are God's chosen people.