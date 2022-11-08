PROVO, Utah — Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU's 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night.
Spencer Johnson scored 11 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added six rebounds for the Cougars. Gideon George recorded 10 points and was 4 of 13 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).
Brock Mackenzie finished with 15 points for the Bengals. Maleek Arington added 11 points and three steals for Idaho State. Miguel Tomley also had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Up next for BYU is a matchup Friday with San Diego State on the road. Idaho State hosts Westcliff on Thursday.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
BYU edges Idaho State 60-56 behind Traore's double-double
Fousseyni Traore had 15 points and 11 rebounds in BYU's 60-56 win against Idaho State in a season opener on Monday night.
Sports
Clark leads No. 8 UCLA to 76-50 victory over Sacramento St
Jaylen Clark turned in an all-around performance for UCLA in its opener, both good and bad.
Sports
Podziemski scores 30 to lead Santa Clara past EWU 84-72
Brandin Podziemski's 30 points led Santa Clara over Eastern Washington 84-72 in a season opener on Monday night.
Sports
Roberts leads San Francisco over Texas Southern 90-77
Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points as San Francisco beat Texas Southern 90-77 in a season opener on Monday.
Sports
Pope, Akanno rally Oregon State to 73-70 victory over Tulsa
Jordan Pope had 19 points, Dexter Akanno scored 18 and Oregon State overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Tulsa 73-70 in a season opener on Monday night.