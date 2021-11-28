The Twins and outfielder Byron Buxton agreed on a new deal Sunday, according to multiple reports, checking off the organization's major offseason agenda item before Major League Baseball heads into a potential work stoppage Thursday.

Buxton's new seven-year, $100 million contract extension comes with a full no-trade clause and a lucrative set of bonuses. The centerfielder was MLB's Player of the Month in April, putting on an offensive and defensive show before injuries derailed much of his season, and the Twins finished without a trip to the playoffs.

Buxton appeared to confirm the news on Instagram, posting a picture of lit-up Target Field at night captioned with a heart emoji. The team has not confirmed the reports.

The Georgia native will earn a $1 million signing bonus, making his 2022 salary $9 million, according to the reports. He will make $15 million per season from 2023-28. He also has the potential to achieve large MVP bonuses, starting at $8 million the first year of his deal, $7 million his second and so on, until the bonus plateaus at $3 million for the sixth through 10th seasons.

The 27-year-old could also rake in $500,000 for 502, 533, 567, 600, and 625 plate appearances during the deal.

The Twins had been working on this deal for months, as Buxton's contract would end in 2022 and he would have become a free agent then. He made $5.125 million this past season.

Buxton, whom the Twins drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, played just 61 games this year but hit .306 with 19 home runs. It was his strongest season yet since making his MLB debut in 2015, but injuries have curbed his potential.

The outfielder missed significant time in 2021 with a hip strain and a fractured hand. The most games he has played as a Twin were 140 in 2017, his fewest at 28 in 2018 because of migraines, a fractured tow and a wrist sprain. He also had surgery to repair a torn labrum in 2019.