ARLINGTON, TEXAS - Byron Buxton played center field for the Saints on Wednesday night. Two nights later, he had to come out of their game early.
The Twins star, on a rehab assignment with the Class AAA team at CHS Field, experienced soreness in the patella tendon of his right knee on Friday, and was removed from Saints' game against Columbus after two at-bats as the designated hitter, a Twins spokesman said.
The team will evaluate and update his condition on Saturday. Buxton, who has been on the injured list for a month because of a right hamstring strain, has not played in the outfield for the Twins all season.
