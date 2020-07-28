Byron Buxton has recovered from his left mid-foot sprain and is in tonight's lineup for the Twins home opener against the Cardinals (7:10 p.m., FSN).

The speedy center fielder, who injured the foot during an intrasquad game about two weeks ago, has been working out with players at CHS Field in St. Paul. He did drive to Chicago on Friday to take part in pre-game introductions so he could show his support for the movement to end racial injustice. Buxton was one of several Twins players and coaches to kneel during the national anthem.

Buxton then returned to the Twin Cities and resumed workouts, with manager Rocco Baldelli expressing optimism that Buxton would be in the lineup sooner than later.

"I would say that there's a good chance that he's playing in the very near future," Baldelli said at the time. "Our home opener is definitely an option."

Here's tonight's lineup:

1. Max Kepler, RF

2. Josh Donaldson, 3B

3. Jorge Polanco, SS

4. Nelson Cruz, DH

5. Eddie Rosario, LF

6. Mitch Garver, C

7. Luis Arraez, 2B

8. Miguel Sano, 1B

9. Byron Buxton, CF

Starting pitcher: Homer Bailey

Plenty of pregame reading available for you, including a preview story on the series, Patrick Reusse's column on Derek Falvey and highlights from Target Field for TV.