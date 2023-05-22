The Twins start a seven-day, six-game homestand tonight with San Francisco visiting Target Field for an interleague series.

Designated hitter Byron Buxton, who sat out Sunday's loss to the Angels in Anaheim after aggravating a sore knee on Saturday, is in the lineup.

Bailey Ober, who has been outstanding since being called up from St. Paul, starts for the Twins. The righthander has a 3-0 record with a 1.78 ERA.

The Giants will start an opener in righthander John Brebbia.

Ober beat the Dodgers 5-1 on Tuesday in Los Angeles, pitching six innings and striking out six. It will be his third consecutive interleague start, as he got the nod against the Padres on May 11.

After three against the Giants, and a Thursday off-day, the Twins will play three against the Blue Jays at Target Field.

GIANTS LINEUP

LaMonte Wade, 1B

Mike Yastrzemski, CF

J.D. Davis, DH

Michael Conforto, RF

Blake Sabol, LF

Casey Schmitt, 3B

Patrick Bailey, C

Brandon Crawford, SS

Brett Wisely, 2B

TWINS LINEUP

Edouard Julien, 2B

Carlos Correa, SS

Alex Kirilloff, RF

Byron Buxton, DH

Kyle Farmer, 3B

Willi Castro, LF

Donovan Solano, 1B

Michael A. Taylor, CF

Christian Vázquez, C