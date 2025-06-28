Byron Buxton homers in the Twins' 4-1 victory over the Tigers

DETROIT — Byron Buxton homered and scored twice to help the Minnesota Twins beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Friday night for their third straight victory.
David Festa (2-2) pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits. He struck out six and didn't walk a batter. Jhoan Durán pitched the ninth for his 12th save.
Brooks Lee drove in a pair of runs for the Twins.
Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs in 5 1/3 innings.
The Twins took a 1-0 lead in the fourth on back-to-back doubles by Matt Wallner and Lee, then made it 2-0 an inning later on Buxton's long homer to left.
The Twins made it 3-0 in the sixth. Reliever Brant Hurter replaced Gipson-Long with one out and a runner on first. After a wild pitch, Hurter walked Ty France before Lee hit an RBI single. Hurter then hit former Tiger Kody Clemens to load the bases, but Carlos Hernández replaced Hurter and got out of the inning when Harrison Bader struck out and Christian Vazquez grounded out.
Buxton led off the seventh with a walk, stole second, took third on Trevor Larnach's groundout and scored on Willi Castro's squeeze bunt.
The Tigers had two runners on in the seventh, but Dillon Dingler grounded into a force at third and Parker Meadows popped out, but they finally scored when Colt Keith tripled in the eighth and scored on Gleyber Torres' single.