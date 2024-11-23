Sports

Byfield scores in 200th career game as Kings hold off Kraken for 2-1 win

Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield scored in the second period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday.

By DAN GREENSPAN

The Associated Press
November 23, 2024 at 11:45PM

LOS ANGELES — Adrian Kempe and Quinton Byfield scored in the second period, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 on Saturday.

David Rittich made 19 saves for the Kings, who improved to 6-2-1 at home.

Kempe and Byfield scored 1:44 apart in the second period. Byfield buried a sharp-angle slap shot on a power play while dropping to a knee. It was his 98th career point in 200 games.

Brandon Montour got the Kraken on the board with 1:26 left in the game. He converted a long shot with Joey Daccord off for another skater, but Los Angeles held on.

Daccord finished with 19 stops for Seattle.

Takeaways

Kraken: Jordan Eberle will miss at least three months after undergoing surgery on his pelvis. He had six goals and five assists in 17 games before he got hurt against Chicago on Nov. 14.

Kings: The power play had been in a 1-for-16 rut (6.25%) over the previous six games before Byfield found the net. It was the Kings' lone opportunity with the man-advantage.

Key moment

After following its 1-0 loss to Buffalo on Wednesday with a fourth straight period of extreme low-event hockey, Los Angeles created a lot more activity and offense to start the second and generate its two goals.

Key stat

The Kings know how to close out games, improving to 9-0-1 when leading after two periods.

Up next

The Kraken visit Anaheim on Monday, and the Kings play at San Jose on Monday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

about the writer

about the writer

DAN GREENSPAN

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Duchene scores in the 3rd period as the Stars beat the Lightning 4-2

Matt Duchene and Roope Hintz scored in the third period, and the Dallas Stars beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Saturday night.

Sports

Magic beat Pistons 111-100 behind Franz Wagner's 30 points

Sports

Sidney Crosby scores 600th career NHL goal, but Penguins fall to Utah 6-1