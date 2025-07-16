By the numbers: Wisconsin's race for governor

This is the amount Evers raised over the first six months of the year, based on a campaign finance report filed Tuesday. Four years ago, when he was midway through his first term, Evers had raised $5 million over the same period before launching his bid for reelection. The lower amount this year will fuel speculation that Evers might not run again. But Evers also had nearly three-times as many individual donors the past six months compared with the last six months of 2024.