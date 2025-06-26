By the numbers: What we know about Bezos' wedding in Venice

It's likely the most expensive wedding this year. Though details of the wedding between Amazon multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are sketchy, it's certainly causing a storm, not least in Venice, where they're set to tie the knot this weekend.
Here's a guide by the numbers:
___
228
Billion, that is. That's the net worth of Jeff Bezos, according to real-time data from Forbes, making him the third-richest person in the world behind tech bros Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg.
Not bad, considering that he founded Amazon out of his garage in Seattle in 1994, with not much more than a desk, a fax machine and a long orange extension cord that was needed to supply the room with additional power.
From its origins as an online bookstore, Amazon's tentacles are now felt all around the world. If you want anything, it'll likely be for sale there. Amazon also now produces movies, runs the Whole Foods grocery chain and has become the leader in voice-activated speakers.
Bezos stepped down as CEO of Amazon in early 2021, citing the desire to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects, including The Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013 and his rocket company, Blue Origin.