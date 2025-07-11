By day, the Ukrainian capital is alive and humming. By night, it's a battleground

KYIV, Ukraine — By day, the Ukrainian capital hums with life — crowded metros, dog walkers and children on playgrounds. By night, Kyiv becomes a battleground as Russia unleashes relentless drone and missile attacks that chase much of the population underground for safety.
The nighttime assaults have intensified in the fourth year of the full-scale invasion, with the number of drones sometimes exceeding 700. Swarms of 1,000 drones could soon become the norm, officials say.
Many people in Kyiv describe the recent attacks as the most terrifying of the war, and even residents who previously ignored sirens have been driven into bomb shelters in the subway system.
''During the day, you walk around, drink coffee, smile, meet friends, talk, have hobbies, chill,'' said 25-year-old Karyna Holf. ''But at night, you brace for death every time you hear the sound of a Shahed drone or a missile.''
A Russian attack on Thursday badly damaged her apartment. She was in the living room near a window when she heard the whistling sound of an incoming weapon. Moments later, the home shattered into pieces. She was lucky to survive.
The constant proximity to death often fuels dark humor. At night, many are paralyzed by fear. But by day, they joke that they don't sleep naked, just in case they end up under rubble and rescuers have to pull them out.
''It's like a computer game where you try to survive and still remain functional,'' said 35-year-old Danylo Kuzemskyi, describing the balance between daily life and war.
The buzzing of drones — often ending in explosions — and the constant thud of air defenses can last for hours. The noise leaves many people chronically exhausted from lack of sleep.