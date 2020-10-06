Buzzed-about newcomer Omar Apollo will give the first live performance at Paisley Park during the current coronavirus pandemic.

The 23-year-old Indiana singer-songwriter and his band will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 27, with the concert recorded for a subsequent stream to be announced.

“He’s crazy talented,” Paisley Park executive director Alan Seiffert said. “He’s a big, big Prince fan. He’s really wanted to play here, so we were able to work out a special date for him.”

Singing in English and Spanish, Apollo has built a following on Spotify with the singles “Ugotme,” “Brakelights” and “Kamikaze,” among others. He will release his first full-length album, “Apolonio,” on Oct. 16, featuring guests Juel and Kali Uchis.

This will be the first live concert at Paisley Park since Meshell Ndegeocello in February.

During the pandemic, Paisley has hosted dance parties, including one last month with Sophia Eris and DJ Keezy to celebrate the reissue of Prince’s “Sign o’ the Times.”

Paisley Park will accommodate 100 people for the Apollo concert. Masks and socially distancing will be required. Tickets cost $40 at paisleypark.com.