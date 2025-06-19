Buxton powers Twins past Reds to stop 6-game slide

CINCINNATI — Byron Buxton hit two home runs, including the second of back-to-back shots with Kody Clemens, and Ryan Jeffers had a homer and four RBIs as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-5 on Thursday to end a six-game losing streak.
Buxton, who went deep in all three games of the series, drove a 1-2 pitch from Nick Martinez out to left field to give him leadoff homers in consecutive games. Buxton then launched his 15th homer in the second inning for a 4-2 lead following a two-run shot by Clemens.
Jeffers walked ahead of Clemens' seventh homer, which gave Minnesota the lead for good. Ty France had an RBI double, and Jeffers delivered a two-run double to chase Martinez and give the Twins a 7-2 advantage with two outs in the third.
Jeffers added his fifth homer in the eighth, with Carlos Correa aboard.
Trevor Larnach doubled in a run against reliever Lyon Richardson and Correa — who had three hits — singled for a 9-4 lead in the fourth.
Buxton also doubled in the fifth, and Willi Castro scored three runs for Minnesota.
TJ Friedl went 3 for 4 with a double and scored twice for Cincinnati. He has reached base 121 times from the leadoff spot — second only to Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Gavin Lux hit his third homer, a two-run shot, and Tyler Stephenson and Spencer Steer each had an RBI double.
Chris Paddack (3-6) allowed four runs and six hits in five innings for the Twins.