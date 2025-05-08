Buxton and Bader hit big homers as Twins top Orioles 5-2

MINNEAPOLIS — Byron Buxton homered for a third straight game and Harrison Bader had a pinch-hit homer to lift the Minnesota Twins to a 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Buxton hit a three-run shot to the second deck in left field off Orioles starter Charlie Morton (0-7) in the bottom of the third inning to put the Twins up 3-1. Buxton also had a three-run homer in Tuesday's 9-1 win over Baltimore and hit a solo blast Sunday in Boston.
Danny Coulombe (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win. Jhoan Durán earned his fifth save with a clean ninth inning for the Twins, who matched their longest winning streak of the season.
The Orioles have lost a season-high four in a row.
With Minnesota leading 3-2 in the seventh, Bader pinch hit for No. 9 hitter Kody Clemens. Bader jumped on a 1-0 pitch from reliever Keegan Akin for a two-run homer to give the Twins a cushion.
Baltimore's Ramón Laureano hit a solo homer off Twins starter Simeon Woods Richardson in the top of the third. The Orioles also scored a run in the fifth.
Morton's woes continued for Baltimore. The 41-year-old right-hander still doesn't have a win in nine outings, including six starts. Morton allowed three runs and four hits in four innings and saw his ERA rise to 9.38.
Woods Richardson gave up a run and five hits in 4 2/3 innings.