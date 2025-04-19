Buttler powers Gujarat Titans to 7-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in IPL

AHMEDABAD, India — Jos Buttler scored 97 not out off 54 balls as Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by seven wickets to move atop the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
Buttler hit 11 fours and four sixes as Gujarat completed the chase with four balls to spare.
Sherfane Rutherford scored 43 off 34 balls and put on 119 off 69 balls for the third wicket — their century stand taking Gujarat to 204-3 in 19.2 overs.
This was after Delhi Capitals put on 203-8 (20 overs) with skipper Axar Patel top-scoring with 39 off 32 balls.
The win lifted the Titans to the top of IPL points' table (10). Delhi slides down to second — also on 10 points but with a lower run-rate.
Chasing a tall score, Gujarat lost skipper Shubman Gill for seven runs — run-out with a direct hit from Karun Nair.
It brought Buttler to the crease, as he put on 60 off 35 balls with Sai Sudharsan for the second wicket.
Sudharsan scored 36 off 21 balls before he was out caught off Kuldeep Yadav in the eighth over. Gujarat was placed at a comfortable 74-2 at that point.