WORCESTER, Mass. — Austin Butler had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Holy Cross beat Army 67-51 on Sunday.
Matt Faw had 14 points for Holy Cross (4-11, 4-11 Patriot League). R.J. Johnson added six assists.
The Crusaders forced a season-high 23 turnovers with a season-high 15 steals..
Army totaled 21 first-half points, a season low for the team.
Lonnie Grayson had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Black Knights (10-7, 6-6). Charlie Peterson added seven rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Jockuch lifts N. Colorado past Warner Pacific 89-60
Kur Jockuch had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Northern Colorado to an 89-60 win over NAIA member Warner Pacific on Monday night.
Sports
No. 19 USC dominates 1st half in 72-58 win over Oregon
Tahj Eaddy scored 24 points and No. 19 Southern California led by 16 after a blistering start on its way to a 72-58 victory over Oregon on Monday night.
Sports
Teasett leads Northwestern St. past Houston Baptist 86-80
Carvell Teasett had a career-high 25 points as Northwestern State beat Houston Baptist 86-80 on Monday night.
Wolves
Scoggins: With Saunders gone, Wolves officially Rosas' mess to clean up on his own
There is no one else to blame if the team doesn't show significant improvement and soon.
Sports
No. 4 Stanford women top No. 9 Arizona, wrap up Pac-12 title
Kiana Williams scored 15 points and No. 4 Stanford clinched its first regular-season Pac-12 Conference crown in seven years, beating ninth-ranked Arizona 62-48 on Monday night.