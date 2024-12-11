Sports

Butler hosts Williams and Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers (8-2, 1-0 Big Ten) at Butler Bulldogs (9-2)

December 11, 2024 at 8:44AM

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin faces Butler after Serah Williams scored 20 points in Wisconsin's 66-64 win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Butler averages 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Badgers are 0-1 on the road. Wisconsin ranks ninth in the Big Ten shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Butler averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caroline Strande is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Williams is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 12.1 rebounds for the Badgers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

