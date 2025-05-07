Butler and the Warriors visit Minnesota with 1-0 series lead

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference)
Minneapolis; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Timberwolves -9.5; over/under is 201.5
WESTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Warriors lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Warriors won the last meeting 99-88 on Wednesday, led by 24 points from Buddy Hield. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 23.
The Timberwolves are 33-19 in Western Conference games. Minnesota is 23-11 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.
The Warriors are 29-23 in conference matchups. Golden State averages 113.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.3 points per game.
The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors are shooting 45.1% from the field, 0.9% lower than the 46.0% the Timberwolves' opponents have shot this season.