Busy schedule gives Packers no time to celebrate their lopsided win over 49ers

The Packers shored up their red zone offense by scoring touchdowns on each of their five trips inside the 49ers 20-yard line. It was the first time since 2017 the Packers had posted a perfect red zone percentage in a game while getting inside the opponent's 20 at least five times. Green Bay entered the game having converted just 48.7% of its red zone possessions into touchdowns to rank 27th in the NFL. … The Packers had 169 yards rushing to increase their season total to 1,668. That's their highest total through the first 11 games of a season since 2003. … After allowing a season-high 179 yards rushing in a 20-19 victory at Chicago, the Packers limited the 49ers to 44 yards on 16 carries.