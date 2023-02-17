Not all basement lairs are the purview of the kids. And this one looks like you might need a credit card of a particular color to get in.

"We were going for a bougie boutique hotel vibe," said designer Erinn Farrell, who helped friend Hayley Matthews-Jones create a subterranean retreat in the Standish neighborhood home she shares with her two young daughters.

Matthews-Jones and her ex-husband purchased the 1,455-square-foot south Minneapolis bungalow in 2012 and claimed the basement for themselves, using the two main-floor bedrooms as offices at first and then converting one to a bedroom after their girls were born.

What the lower level lacked in charm, it made up for in ceiling height and watertight-ness thanks to a previous owner — a concrete contractor who dug out and refinished the space. There was also a full bathroom. Plenty of room, if a bit drab. "We painted and tried to make it light and airy, but it really didn't work," said Matthews-Jones.

So, in 2021 she decided to lean into the darkness and create a glamourous sanctuary.

She reached out to Farrell, whom she knew through the Minneapolis location of the Coven, the Twin Cities co-working space Farrell helped found. Matthews-Jones loved the colorful and uniquely feminine/feminist-focused interiors Farrell created there and wondered if she could help reimagine her space.

The timing clicked, as Farrell had been considering branching out into interior design. "Hayley was my first client," she said. "Her faith in me actually kickstarted my pursuing this."

The language of the space reflects Matthews-Jones — a London-born entrepreneur who likes dressing up as much as she likes getting things done, whether that's establishing the Minneapolis Craft Market and Minneapolis Vintage Market or as COO of the Get Down Coffee Co. It's confident, comfortable and posh.

"The boutique hotel concept embraced both the moodiness of the space and how it would be a retreat for Hayley, especially since she works from home so much," said Farrell.

With a firm budget that didn't allow for much construction, Farrell focused on a few luxe finishes and design tricks to make the space feel special and more expensive than it is.

In the bathroom, they eliminated the infrequently used tub and enlarged the shower, using black marble tiles set in an elegant herringbone pattern. Inexpensive penny tiles cover the entire floor and go halfway up the wall, but only behind the sink. Elsewhere, to save money, Farrell used black paint to give the illusion of a fully tiled space.

Time for dress-up

One of Matthews-Jones' pleasures is fashion, so they left the dressing room open to the bedroom with door-less closets, leaving her clothes in plain sight. This forced her to weed out items she no longer wears, such as pre-maternity jeans.

"There's a serenity in having less. I don't have to sift through a lot of noise to select an outfit," said Matthews-Jones.

Budget-friendly Ikea wardrobes with LED strip lights melt into the midnight blue walls, which gives them a custom look and lets Matthew-Jones' pretty clothes take center stage. Farrell added textured brass drawer pulls with a good hand feel to make the units look more expensive.

"We splurged on small tactile luxuries — things Hayley would touch daily like handles and light switches," said Farrell.

There's also a full-length lighted mirror, blush area rug and a velvet bench to sit on —accessories that make everyday dressing feel like a luxurious experience. And although this is Matthews-Jones' lair, her girls are always welcome, especially when they want to play dress-up. "They love it as much as I do," she said.

The right light

Although dark colors and soft lighting are great for setting a relaxing mood, some activities (lint rolling, looking for a dropped earring) require brighter light. Slim LED disc lights on the ceiling do the trick without adding bulk.

"It's like full daylight when they're on," said Matthews-Jones. When she wants a softer, more ambient glow, she relies on the closet lights and very boutique-hotel-like brass sconces next to her bed.

Lush Baroque floral wallpaper by Ellie Cashman was another indulgence. Installed on the wall facing the bed (instead of behind it, which is more common), it brings depth and drama to the space. Plus Matthews-Jones can gaze at the blooms from bed.

"Every night, I look across the room and can't believe it's mine," she said. "I don't know if I'll ever get over how beautiful it is."

Laurie Junker is a Twin Cities-based writer specializing in home design and architecture.