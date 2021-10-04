WINDSOR, Ontario — The busiest border crossing between Canada and the U.S. remained closed to traffic entering Canada from the United States on Monday as police investigated possible explosives found in a vehicle.

Windsor police said the Canada Border Services Agency had alerted them Monday morning after possible explosives were found in a vehicle in the secondary inspection area of the Ambassador Bridge complex, which links Windsor with Detroit.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was detained and was in the custody of the border service as the investigation continued.

``No other persons are believed to be involved in this incident,″ police said on Twitter. ``This is believed to be an isolated incident.″

The force also said no direct threats were made to places or people in connection with the possible explosives found.

The border service said it was working closely with emergency officials on both sides of the border to monitor the situation and minimize traffic disruptions.

Vehicles seeking to enter Canada were being rerouted to the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel and the Blue Water Bridge that leads to Sarnia, Ontario.

The privately owned Ambassador Bridge is critical to trade between the two countries.