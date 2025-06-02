Bustling crowds and bus rides are part of the annual peony pilgrimage to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It's time to peek at the peak peonies.
Visitors are making the annual pilgrimage to the University of Michigan this week to see -- and smell -- one of the world's premier collections of the garden plant, featuring showy red, white and pink blooms of countless shades and varieties.
Melanie Millar and her friends visited the Ann Arbor school's Nichols Arboretum on Monday to take some graduation photos.
The 18-year-old Millar is set to graduate from a Detroit-area high school in a matter of days.
''I'm here with my best friends — a bunch of girls. … We just came here to get pictures since it's going to be a nice day, and the Peony Garden seemed like a nice place to go to,'' Millar said.
The W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden features the largest collection of historic — pre-1950 — herbaceous peonies in North America, ''and likely the world,'' curator David Michener said.
''Once you come here to the Peony Garden, you'll be mesmerized, and you'll understand why people love peonies,'' he said. ''The fragrances, the colors, the forms, it's just intoxicating.''
The peony watch is a spectator sport with tens of thousands of visitors arriving at The Arb each spring to behold the unique perennials -- so many that visitors have to be bused in.