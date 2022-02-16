MIAMI —

A businessman linked to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was secretly signed up by the Drug Enforcement Administration as a cooperating source in 2018 and provided agents information about bribes he paid to Venezuelan officials, according to new court records unsealed Wednesday in the closely watched corruption case.

Alex Saab forfeited nearly $10 million of his fortune as part of his cooperation agreement with the U.S., which included several meetings with U.S. law enforcement in his native Colombia and Europe.

However, he was deactivated as a source after failing to meet a May 30, 2019, deadline to surrender himself.

Two months later, he was sanctioned by the Trump administration and indicted in Miami federal court on charges of siphoning millions from state contracts to build affordable housing for Venezuela's socialist government.

The U.S. has described Saab as the main conduit for corruption in Venezuela, someone who reaped huge windfall profits from dodgy contracts to import food while millions in the South American nation starved. The Maduro government considers him a diplomat who was kidnapped during a refueling stop while on a humanitarian mission to Iran made more urgent by U.S. sanctions.

Saab, shackled and wearing a beige jumpsuit, attended Wednesday's hearing. The public was briefly barred from the courtroom as the two sides haggled over whether two documents filed by prosecutors nearly a year ago, while Saab was fighting extradition from Cape Verde, should remain sealed.

It's unclear why prosecutors, who earlier had sought to keep secret those meetings with U.S. law enforcement out of concern for his safety and that of his family, some of whom are still in Venezuela, changed tune.

However, in rejecting Saab's request that the documents remain sealed, Judge Robert Scola said the public's right to access criminal proceedings outweighs concerns about his family's safety.

"Although the Defendant argued this his family may be in danger in Venezuela, these matters have been sealed for almost one year and the Defendant could not proffer any efforts the family has made to leave Venezuela and have even failed to accept an offer from the Government to assist them in leaving Venezuela," Scola wrote in his order.

The Associated Press in November reported on Saab's outreach to U.S. law enforcement, details of which surfaced in a related case involving a University of Miami professor who served as an intermediary for payments to his U.S. attorneys. At the time, Saab's attorneys rejected as "totally false" any claims that the businessman had been cooperating with U.S. investigators.

As part of U.S. criminal investigations, it's common for targets to meet with U.S. law enforcement agents to sniff out information about the probe.

However, the documents unsealed Wednesday suggest Saab's cooperation was more extensive and meaningful than previously believed.

According to prosecutors, the first debriefing with agents from the DEA and Federal Bureau of Investigation took place in Colombia's capital of Bogota over two days in August 2016. Other meetings in which Saab was represented by Colombian and U.S. attorneys ensued and in 2018 he was signed up as a cooperating source after stating to agents that he had paid bribes to Venezuelan officials, none of whom were named in the documents unsealed Wednesday.

However, as part of his agreement, Saab engaged in what prosecutors described as "proactive cooperation." He also forfeited into a DEA-controlled account over $9.5 million he and a co-defendant, Alvaro Pulido, obtained from illicit activity tied to the housing contracts.

At the last meeting, in Europe in April 2019, he was warned that if he didn't surrender by the May deadline he would be sanctioned and criminally charged.

Attorneys for Saab declined to comment.

