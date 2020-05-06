Eight small businesses in downtown St. Paul want the City Council to halt the designation of a new bike lane, saying it would add another stress to an already difficult environment.

On Wednesday afternoon, the council will hold a public hearing about the 10th Street Bikeway, part of a project to put most of downtown St. Paul within a few blocks of a bike lane.

This project would add bike lanes on 10th Street from Dorothy Day Place to Jackson Street, and on 9th Street from Jackson to Broadway Street. It would cut parking along those routes to 18 total spots and reduce a section of 10th Street from Cedar Street to Jackson Street into a westbound one-way street.

If approved, the bike lanes would be added this fall while many downtown streets are resurfaced.

The small businesses and a nonprofit wrote a letter to the council opposing the bike lane. Carol Hunn-Gregory, owner of Keys Cafe and Bakery on Robert Street, said losing parking now is concerning because she needs spaces for delivery drivers and takeout customers to park near the restaurant. When normal business resumes, she said, her customers don’t want to walk several blocks to get there.

“People in St. Paul still like to not walk eight blocks to go have something to eat,” Hunn-Gregory said. “St. Paul is still a little bit of a smaller town mentality, which is what I love about it.”

“Our City Council person has argued that this will bring new traffic and new customers, but I think that ignores the fact that it will eliminate existing customers,” said Bill Collins, the owner of Camp Bar on Robert Street, which is currently closed because of the pandemic.

Randy Newton, St. Paul’s traffic engineer, said parking is always a controversial part of every project. He said converting a section of 10th Street into a one-way was designed to save some of the street parking.

“Over time, there is a desire to see more of the trips coming in and out of downtown from other modes [of transportation],” Newton said. “In order to do that, we need to develop these other aspects of our transportation network.”

Changing part of 10th Street to a one-way street is concerning to Hunn-Gregory and Collins as it will have their customers searching for new routes. Collins also questioned how many residents use bike lanes and support building more of them.

Newton said the goal is to build a robust biking network.

“We are not going back and trying to count a project after it is done to see what the use of it is,” Newton said. “There is a lot of desire for improved bike facilities and I think we continue to see our bike counts go up citywide.”

Dylan Anderson (dylan.anderson@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.