Gunfire erupted at a memorial for a teen who was fatally shot in Brooklyn Park, prompting some businesses in the area to close early Wednesday evening.

Police were called to the scene at 11 p.m. Tuesday after numerous gunshots were reported at 5700 Brookdale Drive, where a memorial was set up for the 17-year-old boy who was shot there just hours before.

Police arrested three adults and a juvenile for rioting and weapons violations after the late-night shooting involving at least 50 rounds and several groups of people, according to a Police Department news release.

The gunfire struck many vehicles and police believe at least one of the guns was "fully automatic." Police said the crowd became unruly and other police agencies were called in to help.

The late-night shooting prompted businesses at the nearby Gold Key strip mall to close at 6 p.m. Wednesday because of "ongoing violence," according to police. A memorial service for the victim was planned for Wednesday evening.

Earlier Tuesday, the teen was fatally shot while sitting in his vehicle.

Officers rendered aid and the victim was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police were searching for several suspects who fled the scene on foot. Police did not release a motive for the shooting.

One person who was involved but was not the shooter was in custody, according to an e-mail from Deputy Chief Mark Bruley, Tuesday evening.

"We have no reason to believe the public is in any danger," Bruley wrote of those involved in the first shooting.

Alex Chhith • 612-673-4759