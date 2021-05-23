Moving up

MDI, Minneapolis, named Eric Black as chief executive. Black served as global director of marketing and technical sales for Univar Solutions and previously worked for Cargill.

The Raptor Center, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, named Victoria Hall as executive director. She formerly served as the Patrick T. Redig endowed faculty chair for the U Raptor and Ecosystem Health.

On the move

The Minnesota Firefighter Initiative, Minneapolis, named Wayne Kewitsch as executive director. Kewitsch was chief of the Richfield Fire Department and served more than 20 years with the department.

The St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation, St. Paul, named Ellen Brownell as associate vice president, director of investments. She served as senior investment adviser for Pohlad Investment Management.

Kewitsch

On the board

The Minnesota State Bar Real Property Certification Board, Minneapolis, named Julie Nagorski to its board. She is partner/co-chair of DeWitt's litigation practice group in Minneapolis.

MATTER, Minneapolis, named Amanda Escen as its board chair. Escen, is the manager of Investment Operations at ECMC Group.