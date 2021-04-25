Moving up

Jewish Family Service of St. Paul, named Jill Parkinson Grover as aging and disability services director. She has been director of contracted case management since 2018 and joined the organization in 2015.

DeWitt, Minneapolis, named attorney J. Wesley Webendorfer as partner. His expertise includes environmental remediation, local land use regulation and water issues.

Harris, St. Paul, named Michel Michno as chief executive. He has served as chief operations officer since joining the company in 2015.

On the move

Health Dimensions Group, Minneapolis, named Sarah Gustafson as executive vice president of finance. She has an extensive background in health care finance and recently served as vice president and system controller for an integrated health care system.

TKDA, St. Paul, named Ben Humphrey as aviation division leader. Humphrey has more than 30 years of aviation experience including serving as vice president of Airport and Customer Service for Delta Air Lines.

honors

Public Relations Society of America College of Fellows, Minneapolis, named Margaret Ann Hennen as its new chairwoman. She is president of Hennen Communication and has an extensive background in public relations in Minnesota.