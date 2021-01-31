Moving up

Children's Hospital Minnesota, Minneapolis-St. Paul, promoted James Burroughs to vice president, chief equity and inclusion officer. He joined the company in 2019 as senior director, chief equity and inclusion officer. Previously, Burroughs served as the first chief inclusion officer for former Gov. Mark Dayton.

Murphy Cos., Minneapolis, named D. Thomas Griep as chief executive and president. He was chief financial officer and vice president of information technology and has been with the company for 18 years. Also named Alexandra Murphy as board chair, and to its board: Patrick Donovan, formerly of Bremer Financial, Paddy McNeely, of the Meritex Co., and Timothy Pabst of Stinson LLP.

Minnesota Orchestra, Minneapolis, named Brian Newhouse as associate vice president of individual giving. He served as host of the orchestra's broadcasts on Minnesota Public Radio (MPR).

On the move

Blue Horizon Energy, Minnetonka, named Marilyn Hardy as vice president of business development. Hardy was director of finance for Berkshire Hathaway BNSF Railway of Texas for 17 years.

On the board

NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Minnesota named to its board: Jacob Englund a local software executive for capital markets.