Moving up

Neighborhood Development Center (NDC), Minneapolis, promoted Renay Dossman to president. Dossman has served as executive director of NDC Twin Cities since 2019. She has held leadership roles for Target and is a founder of Affirmation House, a not-for-profit organization for homeless men.

Nemer Fieger, St. Louis Park, promoted Kristin Laursen to media director. She was senior media buyer and has been with the company since 1998. She also has more than 30 years of experience in her field.

On the move

Medica, Minnetonka, named Alex Tittle as senior director, diversity, equity and inclusion. Tittle was corporate director of diversity and inclusion for Christiana Care Health System in Delaware. He served as director of disparity reduction for Hennepin County and also serves on the board of the Page Education fund.

On the board

Cosgrove

Callahan & Associates, Washington, D.C., named to its board; Julie Cosgrove, chief talent officer for Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union. She also serves on the Board of the District 196 Foundation and she is a volunteer for Make-A-Wish Minnesota.

The United Way of Hastings named to its board: Steve Glienke, chief financial officer of Intek Plastics, Hastings. He previously served as controller and logistics manager for Satellite Industries in Plymouth.