Moving up

Federal Reserve Bank, Minneapolis promoted Charmaine Jones to assistant vice president of the new Wholesale Production Operations Group. She has held leadership and other roles during her 30-year tenure including the Retail Payments Office, Treasury Services and Cash Services divisions. Also named Daniel Johnson as vice president of the Administrative Services Division. He most recently served as the director of Security, EMS, Transportation and Valet and Guest Services for Treasure Island Resort and Casino. He will assume his new role in January.

On the move

National Bank of Commerce, Duluth, named Roger Mischke as vice president commercial banking. He has 19 years of banking experience.

On the board

The Minnesota Justice Foundation, Minneapolis, named to its board: Jevon Bindman, an attorney for Maslon law firm. He is known for his pro bono work and he volunteers at the Minnesota State Law Library Appeals Clinic.

Mischke

honors

Association of Minnesota of Emergency Managers, Duluth, awarded Kristi Rollwagen its 2020 Outstanding Performance in Emergency Management Award. She was recognized for her consistent and thorough work as emergency programs manager for the Metropolitan Airports Commission.