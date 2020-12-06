Moving up

Cemstone, Mendota Heights, promoted Brad Kreidermacher to senior regional manager of operations. Kreidermacher has held management positions with the company since 2007 including project manager, aggregate operations manager and west and south regional manager.

On the move

Ryan Cos., Minneapolis, named Debra Altschuler as senior attorney real estate development, vice president. She previously worked as associate general counsel for Ceann Company in Minnetonka.

The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis named Kevin Winge as executive director. Winge was the senior director of development at the University of Minnesota Foundation and previously led Open Arms of Minnesota and Project Open Hand of San Francisco.

On the board

Medica, Minnetonka, named to its board; Gaye Adams Massey. She is chief executive at YWCA in St. Paul and has more than 25 years of experience as a senior executive and legal counsel in health care and social services organizations.

honors

Children’s Minnesota, Minneapolis, named Kris Ann Schultz as its first Pine Tree Apple Tennis Classic endowed chair for the Cancer in Blood Disorders program. She is lead investigator for the International Pleuropulmonary Blastoma/DICER1 Registry and the lead investigator and founder of the International Ovarian and Testicular Stromal Tumor Registy for Children’s.



