Moving up

Malco Products, Annandale, Minn., promoted Tim Peterson to general sales manager. He has served as Malco's sales leader and national sales leader and has been with the company since 2015.

On the move

Trillium Woods, Plymouth, named Linda Stanton as director of sales and marketing. Stanton has more than 15 years of marketing and business development experience and was vice president of business development for Align.

Magenic, Minneapolis, named Dustin Kangas as chief cloud technology officer. Kangas has a background in IT and previously worked for the consulting firm CGI of Denver for 18 years.

Holmes Murphy, Minneapolis, named Barry Fitzpatrick as vice president, client service. He has more than 20 years of experience in his field and was lead consultant for employee benefits for Willis Towers Watson for 15 years.

On the board

The National LGBT Bar Association named attorney Lousene Hoppe as board president-elect. Hoppe is a shareholder for Fredrikson & Byron and will serve as president-elect for one year and then as president for two years.

Medtronic, Fridley, named to its board: Kevin Lofton, a retired a hospital systems executive.